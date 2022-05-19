JS Budget Session starts June 5

The budget session of the Jatiya Sangsad will begin on June 5 (Sunday). The session will start at 5:00pm on that day. President Abdul Hamid called the session.

Joint Secretary of Parliament Tariq Mahmood on Wednesday gave the information. He said it was the 18th session of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Finance Minister AHM

Mustafa Kamal presented the budget for the current financial year on June 3 last year amid the corona pandemic. The day before, the budget session started on June 2.

The budget for 2022-23 will be the fourth budget of AHM Mustafa Kamal as the finance minister and the 14th budget of the Awami League government for three consecutive terms.

It was learned that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) organized a month-long pre-budget discussion to know the views of businessmen and professionals on what the next budget will look like. Discussions were also held with the leaders of different district and division chambers.

The pre-budget talks started on February 6 and ended on March 20. Leaders of hundreds of business and professional organizations attended the pre-budget talks and presented their demands.

Among the demands of traders spoke for reduction of corporate tax rate, curbing of commodity prices, controlling inflation, raising minimum tax at individual level from Tk 3 lakh to Tk 4 lakh, giving equal benefits to all export sectors, strengthening alternative dispute resolution, reimbursement of turnover tax and tax exemption in various cases including making it realistic by amending VAT law.











