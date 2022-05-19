4 promoted to secretary, 5 more reshuffled  

Four additional secretaries have been appointed as secretary to different ministries after promoting them to the rank of secretary. At the same time, the offices of five more secretaries and same ranking officials have been reshuffled.

The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Wednesday issued separate notifications in this regards.

Among the newly promoted secretaries, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain was posted at the Food Ministry, Finance Division Additional Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed at Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Agriculture Ministry Additional Secretary Hasanuzzaman Kollol at Women and Children Affairs Ministry and Energy and Mineral Resources Division Additional Secretary Md Jahangir Alam was posted at Social Welfare Ministry as

Secretary.

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, who was on a contractual job, will complete her tenure in this month while Local Government Division Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Md Afzal Hossain and Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam will start their post retirement leave within this month.

Social Welfare Secretary Mahfuza Akhter was made new Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury was transferred to the Local Government Division, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Dr Anwar Hossain Hawlader was transferred to the Health Services Division, Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri at Road Transport and Highways Division and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal was transferred at the Shipping Ministry as Secretary.

Besides, Public Administration Ministry Additional Secretary Anisur Rahman Miah was made new chairman of the RAJUK. He was sent to the regulatory authority on deputation.











