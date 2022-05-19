Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4 promoted to secretary, 5 more reshuffled  

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299
Staff Correspondent

Four additional secretaries have been appointed as secretary to different ministries after promoting them to the rank of secretary. At the same time, the offices of five more secretaries and same ranking officials have been reshuffled.
The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Wednesday issued separate notifications in this regards.
Among the newly promoted secretaries, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain was posted at the Food Ministry, Finance Division Additional Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed at Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Agriculture Ministry Additional Secretary Hasanuzzaman Kollol at Women and Children Affairs Ministry and Energy and Mineral Resources Division Additional Secretary Md Jahangir Alam was posted at Social Welfare Ministry as
Secretary.
Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, who was on a contractual job, will complete her tenure in this month while Local Government Division Senior Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Md Afzal Hossain and Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam will start their post retirement leave within this month.
Social Welfare Secretary Mahfuza Akhter was made new Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury was transferred to the Local Government Division, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Dr Anwar Hossain Hawlader was transferred to the Health Services Division, Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri at Road Transport and Highways Division and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal was transferred at the Shipping Ministry as Secretary.
Besides, Public Administration Ministry Additional Secretary Anisur Rahman Miah was made new chairman of the RAJUK. He was sent to the regulatory authority on deputation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka to default on debt, no money for fuel, minister says
JS Budget Session starts June 5
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
US looking forward to 'action oriented' ties with BD: Envoy
4 promoted to secretary, 5 more reshuffled  
BD procures LNG at a cheaper rate as global prices fall
BERC allows PDB to hike power tariff from Tk 5.17 to Tk 8.16 at bulk level  
Sylhet, Barishal three other dists go under water as rivers rise


Latest News
Speakers call for amendemnt of Tobacco Law, banning e-cigarettes
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft