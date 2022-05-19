Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BERC allows PDB to hike power tariff from Tk 5.17 to Tk 8.16 at bulk level  

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 329
Special Correspondent

The technical evaluation committee of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has suggested allowing the state owned electricity generation company, PDB to raise the electricity tariff to Tk 8.16 from the existing Tk 5.17 per kilowatt hour (each unit) at bulk level.
PDB wants to increase the tariff TK 8.58 from the existing Tk 5.17 per kilowatt hour (each unit) at bulk level, energy regulator accepted the price hiking issues at a public hearing meeting on Wednesday at BIAM Auditorium but failed to satisfy the CAB, consumers right  body in question answer session.
"If the price of electricity will increase at bulk level, obviously the distributors will want to increase the price at retail level," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil told the public hearing. The BERC increased the bulk and retail tariff of electricity on February 27 in 2020.
PDB wants to raise the tariff following the jump of fuel price hike at international market.
The BPDB claims in its proposal to the energy regulator that it will incur a loss of Tk 30,251 crore in the current fiscal year if the bulk tariff is not raised.
"Power Development Board (PDB) in its tariff hike proposal said that the state-owned power generating authority would face a huge financial crunch if the Commission increases gas tariff by 10 per cent."
The BPDB is purchasing the electricity as a single buyer from local and foreign power producers. It sells the electricity to five distribution companies.
BPDB in its proposal said that the price of diesel was increased by around 23 per cent, furnace oil price by 16.98 per cent and coal price in international market is also increasing the BPDB's power purchase costs from the Payra 1,320 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant that depends on imported coal.
The BPDB also pays plant owners 'capacity charges' to the owners.
"All these things are correct but our question is why PDB always allows the high cost rental and quick rental plants to produce power when it has list cost options in its hand," Dr  Professor Shamsul Alam asked the energy
watchdog.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka to default on debt, no money for fuel, minister says
JS Budget Session starts June 5
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
US looking forward to 'action oriented' ties with BD: Envoy
4 promoted to secretary, 5 more reshuffled  
BD procures LNG at a cheaper rate as global prices fall
BERC allows PDB to hike power tariff from Tk 5.17 to Tk 8.16 at bulk level  
Sylhet, Barishal three other dists go under water as rivers rise


Latest News
Speakers call for amendemnt of Tobacco Law, banning e-cigarettes
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft