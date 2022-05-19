BERC allows PDB to hike power tariff from Tk 5.17 to Tk 8.16 at bulk level  

The technical evaluation committee of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has suggested allowing the state owned electricity generation company, PDB to raise the electricity tariff to Tk 8.16 from the existing Tk 5.17 per kilowatt hour (each unit) at bulk level.

PDB wants to increase the tariff TK 8.58 from the existing Tk 5.17 per kilowatt hour (each unit) at bulk level, energy regulator accepted the price hiking issues at a public hearing meeting on Wednesday at BIAM Auditorium but failed to satisfy the CAB, consumers right body in question answer session.

"If the price of electricity will increase at bulk level, obviously the distributors will want to increase the price at retail level," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil told the public hearing. The BERC increased the bulk and retail tariff of electricity on February 27 in 2020.

PDB wants to raise the tariff following the jump of fuel price hike at international market.

The BPDB claims in its proposal to the energy regulator that it will incur a loss of Tk 30,251 crore in the current fiscal year if the bulk tariff is not raised.

"Power Development Board (PDB) in its tariff hike proposal said that the state-owned power generating authority would face a huge financial crunch if the Commission increases gas tariff by 10 per cent."

The BPDB is purchasing the electricity as a single buyer from local and foreign power producers. It sells the electricity to five distribution companies.

BPDB in its proposal said that the price of diesel was increased by around 23 per cent, furnace oil price by 16.98 per cent and coal price in international market is also increasing the BPDB's power purchase costs from the Payra 1,320 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant that depends on imported coal.

The BPDB also pays plant owners 'capacity charges' to the owners.

"All these things are correct but our question is why PDB always allows the high cost rental and quick rental plants to produce power when it has list cost options in its hand," Dr Professor Shamsul Alam asked the energy

