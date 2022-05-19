Sylhet, Barishal three other dists go under water as rivers rise



Many people in Chapainawabganj are marooned due to the rise of water level that destroyed 753 hectares of cropland. The photo was taken from Kujain Beel in Gomostapur on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At the same time, some rivers of the Barishal region have been flowing over the danger level due to upstream water.

Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that on Wednesday morning, more new areas of Sylhet city were flooded. The city roads went under water. Apart from government and non-government institutions, many educational institutions have also been found submerged.

The city dwellers have fallen into extreme difficulty following disruption of civic amentias due to flood water. The city corporation has set up 17 shelters in seven wards of Sylhet city due to the deterioration of flood situation.

Meanwhile, the power system of Sylhet has been disrupted due to floods. Electricity substations in several areas including South Surma and suburbs have been submerged. As a result, power supply to these areas has been cut off since Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, Mujibur Rahman told reporters in the morning, "Even if water rises in some government establishments, the service is not being disrupted." The normal activities of all the organizations are continuing.

He also said, every Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the district has been instructed to open shelters. Some 20 to 25 shelters have been set up in each upazila. If necessary, the number will be increased. In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the flooded areas, district administration has convened a meeting and started speedy implementation of various decisions.

According to the Deputy Commissioner's Office, 128 metric tons of rice and 1,000 packets of dry food have been allocated in the district. Distribution of these foods has already started. The chairman of each upazila parishad has been instructed to buy food worth Tk 500,000 allotted for them and distribute it locally.

A source said that as per the decision of the meeting, demand has been sent to the Ministry for allocation of adequate rice and cash.

Our Correspondent from Sunamganj reports that due to the heavy rainfall in the upper region, at least seven unions of Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak and Doarabazar were submerged and flooded. More than 1,200 families of the area along with their domestic animals have been confined with the flood water.

More than 10,000 people of Doarabazar Sadar, Surma, Dohalia and Chhatak's Islampur, Noabai, Singchapaoir, Uttar Khurma, Jauabazar and Kalaruka have been affected.

According to local Water Development Board, the water level of Surma was flowing by 100cm above the danger level at Chhatak and 30cm at Sholoshahar of Chhatak upazila.

Evacuating the families from the distressed position, local administration has taken them to the shelters opened for them. The government authorities have already distributed relief materials among the victims.

Our Correspondent from Barishal reports that the water level of rivers of the region was increasing due to the impact of full moon after the impacts of the cyclonic storm Asani. Due to the impact of water level hike, most launch terminals, ferry terminals and croplands went under water.

The Meghna and Surma at Daulatkha in Bhola, Tetulia at Bhola Kheyaghat, Surma and Meghna at Tajamuddin and Bishkhali at Barguna were flowing above the danger mark. The Kirtonkhola at Barishal, Payra at Mirzaganj of Potuakhali and Baleshwar at Pirozpur were about the touch the danger mark.

Due to the water hike in the rivers, most people of the region have been sufferings for lack of shelter. A huge number of people have already taken shelter in higher grounds and gangway of ferry terminals.

Most people are facing crisis of pure drinking water.

The Water Development Board's local Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Masum claimed that the water level may start subsiding soon.











