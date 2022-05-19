Charges framed against Nasir, 2 others in Pori Moni case

A tribunal in Dhaka framed charges against three people, including Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud, in an attempted rape and murder case filed by film actress Pori Moni.

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka on Wednesday framed the charges and fixed August 1 for beginning the trial.

The two others are Nasir's associates Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam.

The trio, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the court read out the charges to them.

Earlier in the day, the judge dismissed three separate petitions submitted earlier for discharging them from the charges of the case.

On September 6 last year, Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Inspector (investigation) of Savar Model Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

Pori Moni filed the attempted rape and murder case against Nasir, also a real estate businessman and presidium member of the Jatiya Party, Omi and four unidentified people on June 14 last year.

A team of detectives carried out a raid at a house in Uttara Sector-1 and arrested Nasir and Omi the same day.

On June 10, last year Pori Moni along with Omi and make-up artist Jimmy visited a club where Omi introduced them to some of his acquaintances, who were drinking alcohol.