BNP worries over foreign currency reserve

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Present foreign currency reserve can meet up only 5 months import of the country. Therefore, we call for stopping all the mega projects that are looting people's money."

Fakhrul said it at a press conference at the party Chairperson's political office in the capital, Gulshan on Wednesday.

"There is no chance for complacency about foreign exchange reserves," he said and added, "In the last eight months, the reserves have dropped from US$48 billion to US$42 billion. It will drop by another US$4 billion in the next two months."

"If imports continue to outpace exports and remittances do not fill the gap, then Bangladesh Bank's foreign currency reserves will run out very quickly," Fakhrul added.

He said, "Looking at the current situation in Sri Lanka, it is clear what will happen to the country after the end of foreign currency reserves. Imports have increased in last few months but exports have not increased at that rate. Income from the foreign remittance has also decreased. As a result, trade deficit is increasing every month."

"With the direct help, patronage, shelter and partnership of the top management of the government, money launderers like PK Haldar have been created," said Fakrul Islam, adding that "Especially Bangladesh Bank, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home and Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law, ACC and Prime Minister's Office play important role to patronize this kinds of corruption."

"Without the direct cooperation of the concerned department, it is not possible to escape from the country scot free by committing financial fraud of around Tk 10,200 crore," he also added.

The BNP Secretary General also informed the decisions of the party's National Standing Committee held at the press conference on Monday.

In a written statement, Fakrhul said, "The country's macro-economy is under pressure. Commodity prices are becoming unbearable due to various reasons including increase in dollar price against money. The country's economic situation will soon get worse."

Mentioning that Satellite-1 has not been able to earn any money in the last four years, BNP Secretary General said, "The meeting of the BNP Standing Committee thinks that, the country has suffered financial loss by adopting such reckless projects only for the sake of personal gain and false propaganda of glamorous development."

He mentioned the projects such as Dhaka-Chittagong-Cox's-Bazar bullet train, the second nuclear power project, 110-storey Bangabandhu multi-storey building complex in Purbachal, Bangabandhu International Airport at Shariatpur, Paturia-Daulatdia Second Padma Bridge, Noakhali Airport, the second Bangabandhu Satellite Launch Project and shifting the capital outside Dhaka.

Fakhrul also questioned the justification of the implementation of some mega projects, including Rooppur nuclear power, construction of railways from Dhaka to Jessore and Payra port via Padma Bridge and railways from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar and Ghumdhum via Dohazari.

He said the country's prominent economists have already identified these projects as white-elephant that will only incur the debt on public heavier.

Fakhrul also mentioned that the government has fixed the amount of vehicle crossing toll on the Padma Bridge is higher than normal.










