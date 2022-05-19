India's wheat export ban not a problem: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday assured that there will be no problem regarding wheat in the country even after India's ban on wheat export as there are adequate stocks of the grain in the country.

"India meets 64 per cent of the wheat demand in Bangladesh. India has not cancelled export of the grain to Bangladesh and government-to-government agreements with the country are still valid. Country's importers will be able to import 100 per cent wheat from India. There is nothing to worry about the wheat," the Minister said talking to media at his ministry conference room after the second meeting of the task force on reviewing commodity prices.

He also informed that the government would start providing essential commodities including edible oil, sugar and lentil to country's one crore people through family cards at subsidized rates from June 1.

"The government would not sell essentials through its Open Market Sales (OMS) programme under the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at this moment. If the OMS operation resumes, only the family card-holders would be able to purchase from there," the Commerce Minister added.

Regarding the edible oil price and supply, Munshi said, "There are enough stocks of cooking oil in the country. So, there is no need to worry."

"The instability in the edible oil market started from last year. After beginning the Russia-Ukraine War from February, the international price of edible oil hiked abnormally. Though the price reduced at the end of March and beginning of April, it didn't sustain," he said, adding, "In the meantime, some soybean and palm oil producing nations have imposed restriction on exporting the oil. As a result, the price of the oil has broken all previous records."

He said that the government is thinking about increasing the local production of mustard oil and rice bran oil or some other oil varieties to cope with the current crisis in the international market.

"At present, Bangladesh produces some 50,000 to 60,000 metric tonnes litres of rice bran oil. It could be increased to seven lakh tons. At least 25 per cent of the local demand could be met up, if it could be done," he said further adding, "Rice Bran oil is better than soybean. Soybean oil is injurious to health."











