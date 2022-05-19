Bangabandhu's visit to Russia commemorated at Moscow

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressed the Russian Parliament (Duma) and Moscow State University during his historic visit to Russia in 1972.

Fifty years later, on the centenary of his birth, a seminar was held at the same university again on Tuesday which was seen as a source of pride and joy for all.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the daylong seminar was organized at the Institute of Asian and African Studies, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Moderated by Professor Alexey Maslov, Director of the Institute, the seminar started with the introductory speeches of Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy.

Later, university professors, fellows and policy makers of various Russian institutions presented their topic-based speeches.

The seminar was attended by representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations, including the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation (Rosatom), leading think tanks, and students of the university's graduate program.

In his introductory speech, Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan spoke on the historical background of Bangladesh's struggle for independence and the history of Bangabandhu's struggle and leadership for independence of Bangladesh.

He highlighted the historical relations between the people of Bangladesh and Russia and shed lights on the important role of Bangabandhu in establishing historical relations between the two countries after the independence of Bangladesh.

Professor Alexey Maslov, Director of the Institute, thanked the Bangladesh Embassy for organizing the seminar on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Moscow State University.

He underscored the pioneering role of the then Soviet Union in rebuilding the war-ravaged infrastructure of post-war independent Bangladesh in 1972 and paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia.

He also highlighted the ongoing bilateral relations and cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia. -UNB







