2 members of fraud syndicate held in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained two members of fraud a syndicate from the city's Paltan area Tuesday night.

The detainees were Mansur Ahmed, 33 and Mohsin Chowdhury, 55.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-3 and members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) conducted a drive in the area and detained them, said Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's Legal and Media Wing.

During the briefing, Moin said the detainees were involved in cheating contractors and construction firms alluring them of giving contracts of different development projects claiming that they have close relationship with some influential persons of the country. -UNB









