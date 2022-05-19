Video
MPs confce for achieving tobacco-free BD begins

‘153 MPs write to PM to control tobacco in the country’

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 338
Staff Correspondent

Guests at a national conference titled 'Members of Parliament (MPs) Conference for Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040' organised by Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday. photo: observer

Guests at a national conference titled 'Members of Parliament (MPs) Conference for Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040' organised by Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday. photo: observer

A national conference titled "Members of Parliament (MPs) Conference for Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040" began in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday. It will continue till May 20.
Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing is organizing the MPs conference with the support of Shastho Shurokkha Foundation and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Bangladesh.
Prof Dr Habibe Millat MP, Chairman of the Forum presided over the conference while at least 32 MPs participated on the occasion.
"At least 153 MPs wrote to the prime minister to control tobacco in the country. The objective of the conference is to implementation of Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040 announced by the Prime Minister, said Prof Habibe.                                                                         
Health and Family Welfare minister Zahid Maleque MP, Planning Minister M.A Mannan MP, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen MP will be the chief guests in different sessions of the conference.
The main focus of the conference will be on amending the Tobacco Control Act and controlling the use of tobacco products in the country through its proper implementation.
The concluding session of the conference will adopt a declaration entitled Achieving a Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040.
Government officials from various ministries, delegates from the National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), and officials from various government and non-government organizations including the World Health Organization are participating in the function.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
