

Justice served in Destiny money laundering verdict



In addition, the court also issued a directive to form a six member committee headed by a retired High Court justice to return the money of victim share-holders and investors. Reportedly, the verdict came in a case filed in 2012 by (Anti- Corruption Commission) ACC over a complain that the officials of the company had embezzled a huge amount of money from ordinary investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Ltd.



Unfortunately, none of the cheated customers has been recompensed till date, since Destiny's ground-fishes were netted a decade ago. On the contrary, following Destiny, many fraudsters mushroomed in the country, much to the woes of ordinary people by this time. As of an unofficial estimate, some20 million people have been subjected to money laundering spree of Destiny alone!



However, what now remains to be seen, if the accused appeal in the High Court challenging the verdict, as there is a legal provision for the defendants to pursue. In that case, we worry lest the accused take a chance to prolong the trial and dilly-dally in repaying. We hope the government will form the court directed high-level committee in no time to expedite the compensation to the affected.



Much with optimism, we term the Destiny money laundering case verdict to be a landmark one which would restore people's trust on our legal system. Simultaneously, it will send a clear message to those thugs who bluff innocent people capitalizing on their simplicity and trust. We hope this verdict will also play as a guideline in many other such cases pending with different courts.



Money laundering is a serious threat to our national economy. In recent years we have seen how this curse crippled our banking sector to an alarming level. The amount of money smuggled out through so-called business groups as Hallmark, Bismillah, Crescent, Anon tax and many others simply manifests our weak regulatory system in financial sectors. Moreover, this also draws question about government's process of issuing questionable and mysterious companies with valid licenses.



