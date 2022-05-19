Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Quickly resolve student

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 517

visa crisis
Dear Sir
Education is the backbone of a nation. If there is any obstacle in gaining higher education, it should be solved quickly. Every year many students from Bangladesh go to Germany for higher studies. But the current problem for all students preparing to go to Germany for higher education is the visa crisis.

Although they were admitted to various universities in Germany, they could not go to Germany due to the visa crisis. After waiting for 14 to 15 months, the students did not get any viva date from the German Embassy in Bangladesh. The embassies of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Korea, Japan and others are working on student visas without any problems. The University authorities have asked students to stay on campus, otherwise students will have problems. Students are worried about the future with their current visa complexities. Visa problems are not expected on the way to higher education.

As a result of this visa problem, many potential meritorious students will be left behind. Therefore, the authorities are being requested to take immediate steps to resolve the visa issue.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quickly resolve student
What’s the future for cinema halls?
Evaluation of Import Policy Order 2021-2024
Unlawful hoarding: Violation of rights
On climate change in the future
Misery of the people of coastal areas
Myanmar-Bangladesh’s military ties for regional stability
Possibilities and risks of radioactive radiation


Latest News
Speakers call for amendemnt of Tobacco Law, banning e-cigarettes
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft