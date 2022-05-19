Quickly resolve student

visa crisis

Dear Sir

Education is the backbone of a nation. If there is any obstacle in gaining higher education, it should be solved quickly. Every year many students from Bangladesh go to Germany for higher studies. But the current problem for all students preparing to go to Germany for higher education is the visa crisis.



Although they were admitted to various universities in Germany, they could not go to Germany due to the visa crisis. After waiting for 14 to 15 months, the students did not get any viva date from the German Embassy in Bangladesh. The embassies of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Korea, Japan and others are working on student visas without any problems. The University authorities have asked students to stay on campus, otherwise students will have problems. Students are worried about the future with their current visa complexities. Visa problems are not expected on the way to higher education.



As a result of this visa problem, many potential meritorious students will be left behind. Therefore, the authorities are being requested to take immediate steps to resolve the visa issue.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Government College