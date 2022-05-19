What’s the future for cinema halls?

That cinema halls across the country are in a precarious state is perhaps an understatement. Once the country had around 1235 halls whereas as per recent a TV channel report, only 60-70 are in full operation. Others are either completely shut or open up sporadically during major holidays. Movie halls have seen a precipitous decline in the last decade and the sorry sight is illustrated by the large, almost haunted building of the Balaka Cinema Hall, right at the heart of the city in New Market.



Once it was natural for anyone visiting New Market to glance up and look at the massive cinema hoarding, although now, it's only a dark, blank space - a sad metaphor for the whole celluloid industry.



Halls cannot run without entertaining films: The home theatre, advent of the Cineplex and then, online movie platforms sounded the death knell for traditional movie halls. In a recent meeting between hall owners and the authority, the former underlined the need to import foreign movies to survive. But surely, flooding the market with films made elsewhere will only devastate the already withered celluloid industry. When such demands are made, the movie hall owners need to keep in mind the livelihoods of thousands of artistes for whom the local industry is the sole lifeline.



Films cannot be separated from the people who are involved in it because the two are intertwined. Arguably, the reason why halls decided to shut down is because of the lack of decent commercial movies with original plot lines and diversity in roles. Looking at movies form the last decade, the irksome subject of blatant copying becomes obvious. From top actors to the wannabes, everyone has been part of films that are just copies of Indian movies.



Objectively speaking, the culture of pinching from others is not a new phenomenon. When the movie industry was thriving, in the 70s, 80 and, in the 90, the common trend was to copy the blockbuster Bollywood template. In the 70s, the formula featured bandits, mountains, bandana wearing heroines and opulent costume dramas, followed by the 80s teen love obsession, leading to the glorification of underworld criminality with an onslaught of item numbers.



Whether we like it or not, using the formula of others had always been the staple for Dhaliwood. Amidst the monument of copies, original works like Ghuddi, Surja Dighol Bari, Surjokonnya, Simana Periye, Ruplai Shoikote, Mohanayak, Aguner Poroshmoni, Abar Tora Mnaush Ho, Hangor Nodi Grenade stand out. Throwing out the trite copybook, these films and others explored deeper human emotions, reflecting the zeitgeist of the period.



Each of these is a time capsule, culturally, historically and aesthetically compelling. They did not fit into the general commercial category yet remain the cream of our cinema. Unfortunately, we don't get movies of this standard anymore. No doubt, technologically, films today are more appealing but how long can special effects hold the attention of the cinema viewer? Domination by one actor plus the banal plot lines glorifying underground mafia culture topped with raunchy item numbers sum up films in the last ten years.



It's just smutty schlock!



Naturally, people out for some decent entertainment began to shun the halls. To give more perspective: an adult out on a date will most likely avoid violence ridden naked flesh/ cleavage exposing movies because that would send the completely wrong message to his date. Sorry to be blunt, many of the contemporary movie where the protagonist is a notorious criminal don have a subtle endorsement for sado masochism plus debauchery.



Men drinking like fish, ogling at skimpily dressed women singing to lewd lyrics, aimed at provoking lust has been the rage for some time. No one bothered to probe into the sociological impact of such sequences!



Masala can turn into a malady: It's a given that commercial movies must have excitement and piquancy. Regrettably, in the name of 'item number', entire filmdom seems to be in a competition to clinch the trophy for obscenity and vulgarity. Again, for a certain section, this may provide primordial pleasure but for others, too much flesh is simply repugnant. Film owners wanting to import movies appear to be desperate to screen commercial movies from neighbouring countries, preferably with racy songs and item numbers.



No scruples when the question of survival is at stake! Perhaps long term repercussions of importing movies were never discussed in a proper colloquium. Hypothetically speaking, if the Bollywood commercial movies are allowed to run then the local industry will either have to produce something which is artistically, intellectually so compelling that people will ignore razzmatazz and racy dances or, compete with imported commercial films with equally boisterous local ones.



The problem with the first suggestion is that we do not have enough film producers who are willing to invest in clean films. Producers want assurance beforehand of profit and sorry to say, many are not culturally or academically inclined. In West Bengal, there's a film genre which is all about rehashing Bollywood formula of glitz, glamour and masala while there is another equally thriving side featuring Feluda, ByomkeshBakshi, Kakababu, Kiriti movies.



West Bengal did not allow her literary heritage to fade away; they took all the protagonists from the books and gave them a full-blown celluloid form with state of the art effects, costume and direction. This is where we failed miserably; that failure pushed us more into the copying domain, leaving us with a vacuous film industry. The 'tamasha' prior to choosing a man for Masud Rana thriller is all too vivid in mind. The farcical selection process triggered widespread rebuke while the fact that the people engaged in making the movie faced allegations of loan default only exposed the rot.



Accept it, our film makers could not/did not explore a variety of genres. When the obsession is about crime world or mawkish love stories, audience will hardly feel the desire to dress up and head for the hall. Today's viewer is discerning; they want plots with twists, film noir, cinema verite or a film that will provide the weekend kick.



Stay home, chill and watch a movie: The other big challenge to movie halls has been the proliferation of online movie platforms. Going out to watch a movie is no longer an option because in a competitive traffic jam cursed world, people prefer to head home, take a shower, wear comfortable clothes and lie down to watch a film on the net. Entertainment's new place is, you guessed it, home sweet home. That 'me time' has now become exceedingly precious.



Worn out and fatigued, we prefer to relax indoors. Realistically speaking, the era of the movie hall is gone; Cineplex is commercially viable though they need to be in large shopping malls. The future of films is in our homes and cinema hall owners must accept it and diversify their operation. Hall owners can form groups in each city and develop exclusive film platforms, which will bring movies to our homes. Just like paying in a hall, viewers will use their credit cards or instant money transfer options to buy tickets to watch films online.



To make these ventures competitive, film makers, producers can collaborate with platform owners to promote original films or movies based on celebrated literature, both classic and contemporary. Such an option will also catalyse diversity. Even actors can form such celluloid sites where their oeuvre can be showcased for a price.



Injecting money in halls and importing movies is a recipe for further disaster! Instead, hall owners should move along with time and add a new dimension to filmdom. At least, do something, which is a first instead of waiting to follow someone else.

Pradosh Mitra is a film buff!

















