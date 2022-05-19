Unlawful hoarding: Violation of rights

Hoardingfood items, especially edible oil, is now a burning issue. Hoardingis the illegal accumulation of a large quantity of essential commodities in order to profit excessively, resulting in price increases and a market deficit. Traders usually purchase a large number of commodities and sell them at a fair price.



But what happens in the case of illegal stocking i.e. hoarding is that they create a market crisis and a price hike for that product by illegally stocking them.



Usually, stocking is not illegal, depending upon the circumstances. Essential commodities can be stocked to tackle an anticipated disaster or adversity. But, when a large amount of it is stocked to earn future profit, creating a market crisis for the product and a price hike, it's unlawful.



Stocking essential consumer commodities and barring equal distribution of them is a punishable offense, and against the public interest.



Illegal stocking causes market crises and hampers equal distribution of commodities, as is now happening in the case of edible oil. Illegal stocking of edible oil is a violation of the right to adequate food. Article 25(1) of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights provides for the right to food adequate for one's standard of living.



Article 11 of the ICESCR, 1966, also declared the right to adequate food for standard living. Article 15 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh requires the state to ensure people's access to basic necessities, including food.



Article 32 declares the right to life as one of the most vital fundamental rights of citizens. The natural right of a man to live free from all man-made hazards of life has been guaranteed under the aforementioned Articles 31 and 32, subject to the law of the land, it was held in Dr. Mohiuddin Faruquee vs Bangladesh 48 DLR (1996) 438.



Illegal stocking of edible oil and other commodities is undoubtedly an ill-motive of dishonest traders to gain excessive profits. In Mehta vs. India (AIR 1987 SC 1086), it was held that the right to life includes all that which gives meaning and content to a man's life. It's comprehensible that a life can't be meaningful without the adequacy of basic necessities, especially food.



There are several acts which facilitate the authorities' taking action against offenders and bringing them before the law. Section 3(1) of the "The Essential Articles Act, 1953" provides that the government may, from time to time, by notification, fix the maximum prices at which an essential article may be sold by a retailer, wholesaler, or any other person and, for this purpose, fix different prices for different areas of the country.



Section 4(1) says that notwithstanding anything contained in any contract, no retailer or wholesaler shall sell or purchase, or deliver or accept delivery of, any essential article at a price exceeding the maximum price fixed under sub-section (1) of section 3. Again, section 8 lays down that no trader shall, unless previously authorised to do so by the government, withhold from sale or refuse to sell to any person, any essential article in quantities not contrary to the normal practices of his business.



"The Special Powers Act, 1974" also prohibited any kind of illegal stockpiling. Section 25(1) of the act provides that whoever is found guilty of the offence of hoarding or dealing in the black-market shall be punishable with death, or with imprisonment for life, or with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to fourteen years, and shall also be liable to a fine.



Section 3(1) of the "The Foodgrains Supply (Prevention and Prejudicial Activity ) Ordinance, 1979lays down that a person shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or withfine which may extend to Taka five thousand, or with both, if he engages in any activity prejudicial to the storage, movement, transhipment, supply, and distribution of foodgrains. "The Control of Essential Commodities Act, 1956" provides in its section 3(1) that the govt. may, by notified order, make provision for securing equal distribution and availability of any commodity.



Any contravention of this section is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine or with both. Offences provided by this act shall be tried by'Special Court' under "The Food(Special Court) Act, 1956."



There are several authorities in charge of investigating illegal hoarding. The "Directorate of NationalConsumer Rights Protection" established by the CRPA has the authority to inspect, arrest, seize, and seal off any institutions or traders who appear to be engaging in anti-consumer practices.



Any District Magistrate or Executive Magistrate, especially empowered in this behalf under "The Mobile Court Act, 2009", can inspect and monitor the market. The "Competition Commission," which was established by "The Competition Act, 2012," is also empowered to inspect and investigate anti-competitive practices by a firm that result in monopoly and price increases.



Existing laws to punish illegal hoarding are not enough. Only "The Special Powers Act, 1974" punishes hoarding with death or imprisonment for life. Others are archaic and ineffective due to their lacuna. A new Act titled "Production, Storage, Transfer, Transport, Supply, Distribution, and Marketing (Prevention of Harmful Activities) of Food Products Act 2022" is on its way to being passed.



Besides punishment, moral conscience is an inevitable one. Religious and moral awareness can play an important role in preventing such a dangerous culture in our minds.

The writer is a student, Dept of law, University of Chittagon
















