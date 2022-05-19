

On climate change in the future



Generally, climate change is a natural process where temperature, rainfall, wind and other elements vary over decades or more. For millions of years, our world had been warmer and colder than it is now.



However, climate change has a long-lasting effect on every aspect of life. For instance, it can be said that it impacts negatively on food and agriculture, health and livelihood. The unsustainable use of land, soil, water and energy for food contributes to greenhouse gas emissions that cause rising temperatures which in turn affect resources to produce food and make hunger.



Besides, climate change is the single biggest health threat to humanity. The impacts are already harming health through air pollution, disease, extreme weather events, forced displacement, food insecurity and pressures on mental health.



Every year, environmental factors take the lives of around 13 million people. It also has a great negative impact on jobs and livelihood which makes millions of people turn poor and jobless.



Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) also emphasize climate change; goal 13 (Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts) also demonstrates some ideas; the first is to strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters in all countries.



The second is to improve education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning by integrating climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning.



The third is to promote mechanisms for raising capacity for effective climate change-related planning and management in the least developed countries and Small Island developing states, including focusing on women, youth and local and marginalized communities.



This is important for us to deeply think about adapting to climate change for several matters. The first is that climate change will make global poverty unprecedented.



The second is, one-third of the surface will be engulfed in the water.



The third is that the health and job sector will be faced with a great crisis. If we want to adapt to climate change we should emphasize two aspects; the first is to explore the methodologies from which new facilities will be developed to adapt to climate change, and the second is coordinating, implementing and practicing climate change-related planning, policy and legislation in short and long term lasting.



Besides, from the climate change action perspective we should learn several terms of definitions related to climate change. The first is an adaptation, it refers to changes in processes, practices, and structures to moderate potential damages or to benefit from opportunities associated with climate change.



The second is mitigation which promotes innovation and technology transfer for sustainable energy breakthroughs; demonstrates mitigation options with systemic impacts, and mainstreams mitigation concerns into sustainable development strategies.



The third is climate change supporting finance which is also an invisible part provided to developing countries each year, supporting critical infrastructure for adaptation, resilience and the new renewable energy-based economy.



The fourth is an eco-friendly job which mainly indicates the green economy promotes resource efficiency through lower carbon emissions and social inclusivity.



In a green economy, employment and income are driven by public and private investment into economic activities, infrastructure and assets that allow reduced carbon emissions and pollution, enhanced energy and resource efficiency, and prevention of the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services.



Besides, we have also learned a sustainable waste management plan as well as the emphasis on 3R - Reduce, recycle and reuse process.



Anyway, in the climate change action, we should emphasize science, solution and solidarity for a liveable future. This concept comes up with several ideas. To illustrate this, here science means technology development which sticks up to reduce GHGs including renewable energies such as wind energy, solar power and hydropower.



To adapt to the adverse effects of climate change, we use climate technologies such as drought-resistant crops, early warning systems and sea walls. There are also 'soft' climate technologies, such as energy-efficient practices or training for using the equipment.



On the other hand, the solution is to educate people about climate change along with improving awareness and understanding of climate change and creating solutions to facilitate access to information on a changing climate which is key to winning public support for climate-related policies.



Solidarity also emphasizes practicing and undertaking the planning and policy to adapt and mitigate climate change, drawing a framework to support nationally and internationally.



Besides, we should emphasize climate empowerment which includes engaging in climate action, through education, training, public awareness, public participation, public access to information, and international cooperation on these issues.



To adapt to climate change a wide range of initiatives should be undertaken such as adaptation, mitigation, technologies transformation and finance such as education and public awareness, training, public access to information, public participation, and international cooperation on these matters.



If we want to adapt to climate change we should focus on several aspects which can be mentioned. The first is policy coherence which indicates strengthening coordination work at the international and national levels.



The coordinated action plan pledges to build partnerships that bring together different expertise, resources and knowledge to accelerate to adapt with climate change.



The third is tools and support, to enhance access to tools and support for building capacity and raising awareness among various stakeholders. The final is monitoring, evaluating and reporting, to strengthen monitoring, and implement an appropriate climate change action plan.



This is high time we should rethink and re-plan the adaptation to climate change. Otherwise, our planet will be extinct because of the alarming situation of climate change where we have nothing to do to take any initiative to confront this alarming situation.

Md Atikur Rahman,

Researcher and Columnist











