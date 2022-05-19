Seven people found dead in five dists

Seven people including three women and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Rangpur, Bogura, Laxmipur, Narsingdi and Kishoreganj, in two days.

RANGPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a house in New Senpara area of the city on Tuesday night.

Deceased Jhorna, 50, used to live alone in the house for the last 30 years after separating from her husband.

Locals said a family, tenant of the same house, smelt a bad odour from Jhona's room in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, a team of police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Kamonashish went to the scene at around 7:45 pm and recovered the body after breaking the door of the house.

Police suspect that the woman might have died of heart attack three to four days back.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's brother at night as there was no allegation.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Kotwali PS in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: A young woman and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in the district on Tuesday.

Police recovered the body of a young woman from Bujruk Baria area in the district town on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Moushumi, 25, wife of Ibrahim Hossain, an Oman expatriate from Dupchanchia Upazila of the district. She was the daughter of Abdul Quader of Bujruk Baria area in the district town.

Police and local sources said the family members found the senseless body of Moushumi at a room in her father's house at Bujruk Baria at around 9am and took her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to the SZRMCH for an autopsy.

Police suspect that she might have committed suicide after taking poisonous gas tablets over family dispute.

However, the actual reason of her death would be known after getting autopsy.

Naruli Police Outpost Inspector Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the strangled body of a minor child from a vegetable field in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samiul, 8, son of Jahangir and Saleha Begum of Majhirapara Village in the upazila. He was a residential student of Sajapur Purbapara Talimul Qur'an Hafizia Madrasa in Shajahanpur.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the minor boy lying at a vegetable field in Manidwipa Uttarpara Botala Village of the upazila at around 7:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that the boy might have been strangled.

Earlier, Samiul went out of the madrasa on Monday evening along with one Fazlu, who introduced himself as the boy's step-father to the madrasa authority.

Samiul had been missing since then.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

No one was arrested immediately in this connection.

Shajahanpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Rouf said legal action will be taken in this regard.

Shajahanpur PS OC Md Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death of the minor child would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two people including an elderly woman were found dead in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Police recovered the body of a youth from a canal in the upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hannan, 28, son of late Oliullah, a resident of Khajurtala area under Raipur Municipality. He worked in a brick kiln in the area.

Police sources said Hannan went out of the house for one Nazir Ali's home at Khaillarpool under Charpata Union in the upazila in the morning.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a canal in the area beside the Raipur-Chandpur Highway and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's family members claimed Hannan was an epilepsy patient.

Police assumed that he might have drowned in the canal.

Earlier, police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a canal in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hazera Begum, 60, daughter of Sona Mia, a resident of Hazi Bari under Char Ababeel Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Hazera Begum in a canal in Banglabazar area adjacent to Haiderganj Bazar in the union in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals assumed that she might have died of heart failure.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a road in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahjalal, 13, son of Osman Mia, a resident of Amirabad Village under Nilokshya Union in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Shahjalal went out of the house at dawn without informing anyone.

Later, locals spotted his body on the Abdullhapur Road in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police initially assumed that the boy might have died after taking poisons.

Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken following the forensic report.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor girl, who hailed from the district, from a bamboo garden in Ashulia of Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon after two days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Samia Akter, 5, daughter of Abdul Matin, a resident of Jhatiyapara area under Karimganj Upazila in the district. She lived in a rented house with her parents at Kaltasuti Nayabari of Ashulia in Dhaka.

Police sources said on May 15, the child's parents moved out of the rented house for work. They did not find Samia after returning the house in the evening.

Then they lodged a written complaint with Ashulia PS after searching for her in different places.

Later, locals spotted her body lying in a bamboo garden half a kilometre away from their house on Tuesday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ashulia PS OC Ziaul Islam confirmed the incident.

The reason behind her death will be known after receiving the forensic report, the OC added.