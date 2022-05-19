2 electrocuted in Mymensingh, Bogura

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bogura, on Monday.

FULBARIA, MYMENSINGH: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was electrocuted in Fulbaria Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hasan Joy, 19, son of Nazrul Islam Molla, a resident of Nampara Village in the upazila. He was the publicity secretary of Bhabanipur Union Unit of BCL.

Local sources said Joy came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working in his chicken farm, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbaria Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man was electrocuted in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Akram Hossain, 45, son of Moqbul Hossain, was a resident of Fulkot Dakshin Para Village under Amrul Union in the upazila. He was tin-worker by profession.

Local sources said Akram Hossain was working in the house of one Diraj Uddin in Gobindapur Village of the upazila at around 2pm.

At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Akram Hossain dead at around 3pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Shajahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.











