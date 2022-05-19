

Farmers suffer in harvesting paddy at Chirirbandar

Taking the advantage of submerged croplands as well as fields in long distance, labourers are keeping farmers, mostly small or marginal, in hostage. In the backdrop, most farmers are passing frustrated time. Their ripen fields in water are rotting.

Farmers' sufferings are going unbounded in localities. Since their house yards are lying bulged and clayey for rainfall or submergence, farmers are bringing their raw paddy to pucca roads as well as playgrounds for drying.

A recent visit to several unions in the upazila found such devastated scenes of Boro croplands.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers in these localities said, a two-day non-stop rainfall submerged their standing croplands. They also said, farmers can't dry their paddy in the absence of sun; taking advantage of the situation, seasonal paddy traders, wholesalers and farias are misleading farmers to purchase their paddy at cheaper prices.

Mahsin Ali and Aminul Islam, farmers of Nanderai Village under Abdulpur Union, complained, in cutting and harvesting of submerged fields they have to pay extra Tk 2,000 per bigha. Before the rainfall, per bigha charge was Tk 7,500, and now it has increased to Tk 8,000-9,500.

Labourer Asfakur Rahman Babu said, Tk 8,000 per bigha is asked for the flands nearby living houses while labour price is higher on the basis of land distance. "We are taking their fields who are agreeing to our asking prices. It is going tough to cut sunken crops. Over the day per labourer is getting only Tk 1,500 to 1,800."

Chirirbandar Upazila Officer Johora Sultana Sharmin said, the targeted farmed Boro lands in 12 unions of the upazila is 19,490 hectares (ha), with 1.30,063 metric tons (mt) paddy and 85,842 MT rice production targets.

She said, in the upazila the annual demand of rice is 59,115 mt.

She confirmed suffering of farmers and said, they are trying to tackle the situation. She requested farmers to be a little more patience in preserving their produced paddy.











