Two women crushed under train

Two women have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Moulvibazar, on Tuesday.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A woman was crushed under a train in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express Train hit the woman in Joal Kamra area at around 4 pm while she passing the rail line, which left her dead on the spot. Locals spotted the body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The sub-inspector of Parbatipur Railway Police Station confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Local sources said a Chattogram-bound train from Sylhet crushed the woman in Kalipur area at around 12 pm while she was passing through the railway line, which left her dead on the spot.

