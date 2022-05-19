5 people nabbed with drugs in three districts

Five people including a union parishad (UP) member have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Natore, Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in two days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer by along with 2,800 yaba tablets from Gurudaspur Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is Saddam Hossain, 28, son of Ohed Ali, a resident of Amhati Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katatoplaza area at around 8am, and arrested Saddam Hossain along with the yaba tablets.

Later, he was handed over to Gurudaspur Police Station (PS).

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with the PS in this connection.

RAB-5 official Forhad Hossain confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two drug peddlers along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Boalia area in the city on Monday night.

The arrested are Ahadujjaman, 37, a resident of Balutangi Village, and Nurul Islam, 37, a resident of Ghaibari Village under Bholahat Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Police sources said a team of Rajshahi DB conducted an anti-drug drive in Boalia area at night, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

Later, they were handed over to Boalia Model PS.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of DB Police Abdullah Al Masud confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB-12 arrested two people including a UP member along with phensedyl from Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested are Raju Ahmmed, 26, a member of Jhaoil UP in the upazila, and Rubel Mia, 35, a resident of Jahanarabad area in Bogura.

RAB-12 official Sohrab Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chala Shahbajpur area in the afternoon, and arrested them along with 194 bottles of phensedyl.

Later, they were handed over to Kamarkhanda PS.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS, the RAB official added.















