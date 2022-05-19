Video
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
Countryside

A colourful rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275

A colourful rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town

A colourful rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town

A colourful rally was brought out in Kishoreganj Town on Wednesday on the occasion of the Traffic Service Week. The rally was brought out from the SP office premises, and it ended at Botatala intersection after parading the main streets in the town. Later on, an awareness meeting was also held to mark the day. SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar) was present as chief guest while Traffic Inspector Md Shahjahan presided over the meeting.    photo: observer


