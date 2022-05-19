50 farmers trained in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, May 18: A training of farmers on ensuring quality products for getting fair price, was held in the district on Monday.

The speakers at the training said, farmers need to learn knowledge about post-harvest activities including handling, grading, packaging and processing to improve quality of products.

The training course was arranged jointly by World Vision and Unnayan Sangha (NGO) at Rashidpur Izzatunnesa High School in the town. A total of 50 farmers took part in the training.

Manager of World Vision Sagar De Costa, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Golam Mostafa and Community Development Officer of Unnayan Sangha Samir Kumar Pandey imparted the training.













