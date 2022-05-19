Video
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including a madrasa student have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Natore, Laxmipur and Joypurhat, in three days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Baraigram Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Mahbub, 42, a resident of Gaharpara Village, and Moniruzzaman, 36, of Pasurhat area, in Sadar Upazila of Chuadanga.
Police sources said a truck collided head-on with a microbus on the Natore-Pabna Road in Koyen Graveyard area at around 3 am, leaving the microbus driver and a passenger dead on the spot and three others injured.
The injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident.  
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Helal Hossain, son of Abdul Quader, a resident of Charmohana Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Helal was standing beside his auto-rickshaw in Sarder Bari Station area on the Dhaka-Raipur Highway at around 9pm.
At that time, a speedy pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit Helal, leaving him dead on the spot.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the driver of the pickup van managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.
Police are trying to arrest him.
Laxmipur Sadar PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident.  
JOYPURHAT: A madrasa student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Joy Hossain, 20, son of Atwar Hossain of Fashipara Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon. He was an alim first year student of Dhamoirhat Siddiqia Fazil Madrasa.
The injured is Tahmid, 22, son of Shahidul Islam of the same area.
Quoting locals, Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said a mini truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying Joy and Tahmid in Boardc Ghar area on the Joypurhat-Dhamoirhat Road at around 9pm, leaving Joy dead on the spot and Tahmid injured. Being informed, police recovered the body.
Injured Tahmid was taken to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.


