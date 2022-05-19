Video
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including an elderly man and a schoolboy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Bogura, Khulna and Pirojpur, in three days.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Rowshan Ali Ranju, 25, son of late Mansur Ali, was a resident of Aziznagar Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila. He worked in a grocery shop in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ranju drank poison in the house at around 6:30am.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ranju dead.  
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
The family members claimed that Ranju had been suffering from stomach pain for long. He might have committed suicide as he could not bear the pain, they added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.  
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Surendranath Burman, 72, a resident of Damuaparea Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Surendranath committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree nearby the house at around 4 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case with the PS is underway in this connection.
FULTALA, KHULNA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his wife in Fultala Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Masud Rana, 27, was the son of Rafiqul Islam of Enayetpur area in Jashore District. He along with his wife Muslima Khatun lived in a rented house in Raripara area of Fultala Upazila. He was a CNG driver by profession.
Fultala PS OC (Investigation) Shahadat Hossain said Masud Rana along with his wife Muslima went to Narail to attend a function on Monday. The couple locked into a quarrel there.
Following this, Masud Rana came to back to home alone, hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Fultala PS in this connection, the OC added.  
MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shohag Mia, 10, son of Ripon Munshi, a resident of Baromachua Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Shohag hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the house at around 10 am out of huff with his parents.
Later, he was rescued by the family members and taken to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.


