Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russian soldier pleads guilty at Kyiv war crimes trial

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 306

KYIV, May 18: The first Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine for war crimes during Moscow's invasion pleaded guilty on Wednesday, facing possible life imprisonment in Kyiv.
Asked in court if he was guilty of the allegations, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin responded "yes".
The captured soldier is accused of killing a 62-year-old civilian in northeast Ukraine in the first days of the Kremlin's offensive.
Shishimarin -- from the Siberian region of Irkutsk -- sat in the glass defendant's box in a Kyiv district court, wearing a blue and grey hoodie.
The youthful-looking soldier with a shaved head looked towards the ground as a prosecutor read out charges against him in Ukrainian.
An interpreter was translating for him into Russian.
Shishimarin is accused of killing the civilian -- allegedly on a bicycle -- near the village of Chupakhivka in the eastern Sumy region on February 28.
Ukraine says Shishimarin was commanding a unit in a tank division when his convoy came under attack.
According to prosecutors, he and four other soldiers stole a car, and as they travelled near the village they encountered the civilian on a bicycle.
Shishimarin was told to kill the civilian and used a Kalashnikov assault rifle to do so, prosecutors said.
The next hearing in the case will take place Thursday at 0900 GMT.
Prosecutor Andriy Sinyuk told reporters after Wednesday's hearing that two witnesses -- including one of the Russian soldiers who was with Shishimarin at the time of the incident -- will be brought to testify in court.
The soldier's weapon will also be examined as part of the probe, he said.
The Kremlin earlier said it was not informed about the case, saying Moscow's "ability to provide assistance due to the lack of our diplomatic mission there is also very limited".
The trial will be rapidly followed by others, with another two Russian soldiers expected to go on trial in central Ukraine on Thursday.
Kyiv says it has opened thousands of ongoing cases into alleged crimes committed by Moscow's forces since their invasion launched on February 24.
The cases will test the Ukrainian justice system at a time when international institutions are conducting their own investigations into abuses allegedly committed by Russian forces.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why record wheat prices are a global worry
People wade through the flood waters in Nagaon district of India's Assam
Xi says China will 'open still wider' despite tight border controls
‘India looks a lot like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi shares graphs on economy
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal: Russia
Police officers stand guard at the French embassy in Moscow
Russian soldier pleads guilty at Kyiv war crimes trial
Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO amid Turkish objections


Latest News
Speakers call for amendemnt of Tobacco Law, banning e-cigarettes
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft