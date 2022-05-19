Video
Ibrahimovic to miss Sweden's Nations League matches

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281

STOCKHOLM, MAY 18: Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Sweden's Nations League matches in June against Slovenia, Norway and Serbia due to injury, coach Janne Andersson said on Wednesday.
"He's had injury problems for a while and hasn't played so much in Milan, so he's declined to play", Andersson told reporters as he presented Sweden's squad.
Ibrahimovic, 40, returned to the Swedish national team in March 2021 after a five-year hiatus.
In March, he said he wanted to continue playing international football for "as long as possible" despite Sweden's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. But speculation has since mounted that this may be his last season as a player due to his mounting injuries and has seen him rarely play for his Serie A club AC Milan.    -AFP



