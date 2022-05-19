Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool beat Southampton to take title race to final day

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on May 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on May 17, 2022. photo: AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, MAY 18: Jurgen Klopp rated Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League as "not likely but possible" after the under-strength quadruple chasers took the title race to the final day of the season with a 2-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday.
After Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties in a gruelling FA Cup final just three days earlier, Klopp took a gamble with nine changes at St Mary's.
Despite effectively fielding a reserve team and trailing to Nathan Redmond's early strike, Liverpool hit back through goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip.
The Reds are just one point behind leaders Manchester City, with both teams having one game left.
A title race for the ages will go City's way if they win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Klopp insisted at the weekend that he does not expect City to drop points against Villa.
But Liverpool would be crowned champions for the second time in three seasons if they beat Wolves at Anfield and City fail to win.
"Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough," Klopp said.
"It is our last home game of the season, the atmosphere will be outstanding, and we will try to use it.
"Of course it could happen. Football is a tricky game sometimes. The only chance we had tonight was to win. We did our job. We never give up."
Klopp's side will be expected to do their part of the equation against Wolves, especially now their refreshed key players can return to the team.
Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among those left out against Southampton, while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were sidelined with injuries suffered at Wembley.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic to miss Sweden's Nations League matches
Liverpool beat Southampton to take title race to final day
Medvedev says he's no French Open favourite after comeback loss
England pledge to make most of veteran bowlers Broad and Anderson
Mushfiqur refuses to give up reverse sweep shot
'Historic' equal pay deal for US men and women soccer teams
Archers start with qualification round
Klopp has 'no reason' to talk to Gerrard before title climax


Latest News
Speakers call for amendemnt of Tobacco Law, banning e-cigarettes
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft