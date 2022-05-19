Video
Mushfiqur refuses to give up reverse sweep shot

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

Bangladesh senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim once again made it clear he won't stop playing reverse sweep shot which of late caused his dismissal in crucial times when the team needed his presence in the crease badly.
Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 5,000 runs during the fourth day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
He made the occasion more memorable by registering his eighth Test century but just soon after the century, he got out while trying for a sweep shot against left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
He was out to sweep shot but the talk of his reverse sweep shot, which of late sparked a criticism after he sank the team in the last South Africa tour, came again after the day's play.
"I can assure you that it's my favourite shot, it is a high risky shot at the same time. Nevertheless, I won't stop playing this shot in future," Mushfiqur said after the day's play.
"This shot depends on how the wicket is. There is no question of playing this shot in a wicket where you have to survive by defending. I thing the wicket we got in the first Test against Sri Lanka is very good wicket and batting friendly. If you defense well here, play with straight bat, there is no need to play other shots."
It was the first century of Mushfiqur since 2020 when he got his third double century against Zimbabwe.
He was arguably elated to get this century after 27 months and after 18 innings. But at the same time he reminded everyone that he played reverse sweep shot successfully during his last two double centuries.
"In my last two double centuries, I played reverse sweep shot successful. If you have the video of those double centuries, you can play it and can see me playing three or four reverse sweep shots."
The Bangladesh's senior batter got out playing the reverse sweep shot twice since 2014-the first one against West Indies last year and against South Africa in Port Elizabeth recently. That dismissal in Port Elizabeth actually sparked the criticism as Bangladesh experienced a collapse after his dismissal.    -BSS


