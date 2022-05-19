Video
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
'Historic' equal pay deal for US men and women soccer teams

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, MAY 18: The US men's and women's national soccer teams will receive equal pay under a "historic" agreement announced by the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday, following years of pressure from female players.
The move makes the federation the first in the world to equalize World Cup prize money awarded to its men's and women's teams.
"This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world," said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.
The terms of Wednesday's landmark agreement include "identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams," USSF said.
The deal stipulates that players from both teams "pool and share" the otherwise unequal prize money paid by FIFA for participation in their respective World Cups.
For non-World Cup tournaments, players from "both teams will earn an equal amount of the total prize money paid when both teams participate in the same competition."    -AFP


