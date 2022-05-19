Archers start with qualification round

Video
Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316

The recurve division men's and women's qualification round matches of the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage-2 held on Wednesday in the city of Gwangju, Korea.
In the recurve men's individual event, 77 archers took part in the qualification round. Among them, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh finished 44th after scoring 642 out of 720, ace archer Ruman Sana finished 50th after scoring 636 and Abdur Rahman Alif finished 55th after scoring 635.
While in the women's events, sixty-six archers took part in the qualification round. Among them, Diya Siddique of Bangladesh finished 21 after scoring 623 out of 720.
In the recurve men's team event, the Bangladesh team comprising Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ruman Sana and Abdur Rahman Alif finished 16th position among the eighteen teams after scoring 1913 while in the recurve mixed team event, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique finished 17th among the twenty teams after scoring 1265.
Bangladesh archery team will compete against Australia in the recurve men's team event scheduled to b held today (Thursday).
A total of 144 men's and 126 women's archers from 39 countries across the globe are taking part in the week-long meet.
In the tournament, 80 archers in recurve division men's singles event, 67 archers in women's individual event, 18 archers in men's team event and 20 countries in mixed team event are participating in the tournament. The Bangladesh archery team are participating in the event under the patronization of City Group.
Bangladesh archery team - Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif (archers recurve men) and Diya Siddique (archer recurve women).     -BSS


