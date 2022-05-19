Klopp has 'no reason' to talk to Gerrard before title climax

LONDON, MAY 18: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he'd no intention of contacting club great Steven Gerrard to offer words of encouragement before the climax to a thrilling Premier League title race this weekend.

Klopp's much-changed side beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday to move just one point behind leaders Manchester City with one match to play.

Liverpool, seeking to become champions for the second time in three seasons, complete their campaign at home to Wolves on Sunday, hoping an Aston Villa team now managed by Gerrard can do them a major favour away to City.

Klopp is confident Villa, who also host relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday, have sufficient motivation of their own to pull off a shock result at the Etihad Stadium.

"No, of course not," replied the German, when asked if he planned to speak with former Liverpool captain Gerrard.

"Stevie prepares now for Burnley, who are fighting for everything. It's Villa's last home game. They will play that game and then collect the bones (freshen up) and go again on Sunday. -AFP







