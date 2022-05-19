Ctg Test rolling toward draw



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 18, 2022. photo: AFP

Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 19. Another opener Oshada Fernando was unlucky to fall a run out when he was batting on 19. Lasith Embuldeniya, the night watchman, was bowled cleanly by Taijul Islam in the last ball of the day's game. Embuldeniya managed to score two runs. Sri Lanka therefore, are trail by 29 runs.

Earlier on the day, resuming from 318 for three, Bangladesh were bowled out for 465 ridding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Mushfiq and Liton, the unbeaten half-centurions of previous day, continued their ascendancy in the first session of the day. The wicketkeeper duo stood 165-run partnership till Liton's departure just after the lunch. Liton was 12 short of another Test ton.

Mushi however, picked up the 8th century of his career, who hoarded 105 runs. Before this achievement, he became the first Bangladesh batter to score 5000 Test runs.

After the removal of the two set batters, Bangladesh late-middle order tail-enders were hardly could show their character with the bat. Shakib Al Hasan managed to score 26 batting at seven while Taijul Islam played a cameo of 20 runs. Nayeem Islam went on nine while Shoriful was retired out on three and Khaled Ahmed, the jack, remained unbeaten for not.

Tamim, who went retired hurt on 133 on Wednesday, came to bat after fall of Liton's wicket but was dismissed adding nothing to the willow. Tamim's opening-mate Joy chipped in with 58 runs.

Kasun Rajitha, the concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando, notched four for 60 while his peer-pacer Avishka Fernando claimed three for 72. Embuldeniya and Dhananjaya de Silva shared one wicket each.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 397. Angello Mathews piled up 199 runs while Kusal Mendis amassed 54 runs and Dinesh Chandimal was skittle out on 66.

The Tigers' right-arm off-spinner Nayeem Hasan delivered his career best bowling spell in a Test innings. He hauled six wickets spending 105 runs delivering 30 overs. Shakib Al Hasan claimed three for 60 from 39 overs while Taijul Islam took the rest spending 107 runs.











