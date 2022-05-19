Mushfiqur Rahim's family to celebrate his two achievements

Bangladeshi player Mushfiqur Rahim's parents (father, Mahbub Habib and mother Rahima Khatun) had no plan to go to the Stadium and witness the current Test series against Sri Lanka. However, they have now changed their plan and have decided to drive about 200 km from their native Bogra to Dhaka and watch the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

"My son scored a hundred (on Wednesday) and also became the first cricketer in our country to score 5000 runs in a Test. We want to celebrate the occasion in Dhaka", Mahbub Habib said exclusively over the telephone.

"We are happy for his performance in this Test and his two achievements (century and 5000 runs) on the same day have made us proud".

Father, who is in the business of selling the building materials, agreed that it was a slow batting by his son. Rahim's 105 runs came in 282 balls and had only four fours in the innings.

"Rahim didn't have enough runs and a century for quite some time and now he has scored a ton and it gives us satisfaction", the father of five children (4 sons and one daughter) added.

Rahim is the only cricketer in the family. "He didn't want to come in my business". Rahim's elder brother is in the business of selling motorcycles. Another one is a computer engineer and the youngest brother is a student.

