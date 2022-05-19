Mushi scores 5k Test runs as first Bangladesh batter

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim scored 5000 Test runs as the first Bangladesh batter.

Mushi, also known as Mr. Dependable, was 68 runs away from the achievement before appearing to bat against Sri Lanka in Chattogram.

It was the 2nd ball of 122th over of Bangladesh batting innings. Mushi nudged down the in-line ball to fine-leg for a couple to reach the 5,000-run's milestone.

He took 80 matches to achieve the feat.

The finest batsman of the country however, hit the 8th ton of his Test career. He is lone wicketkeeper batter on earth to have three double tons in whites.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is breathing on the shoulder of Mushi as the dashing opener is 19 short of 5,000. Tamim could achieve the record yesterday as well even before Mushfiq if he was not get out on 133 that he scored on the earlier day before being retired hurt.

Shakib Al Hasan is the 3rd highest Test run getter for Bangladesh. The all-rounder bagged 4055 runs so far.











