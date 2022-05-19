HC cancels bail granted  to Samrat

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday cancelled the bail of Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled Jubo League leader and the alleged casino kingpin, in connection with a money laundering case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the bail order of a lower court was submitted.

The HC bench also asked Samrat to surrender before a lower court within seven days.

The HC bench also warned the judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, who granted bail to Samrat on health ground without receiving the medical report, not to pass such order in future without receiving medical report.

Earlier on April 10, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted bail to Samrat in a money laundering case and Second Additional Special Tribunal Judge Faisal Atiq bin Quader granted him bail in an arms case.

Later on May 16, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail order in a case filed by ACC itself in 2019.

ACC also filed three more cases against Samrat, in all of which he was granted conditional bails at different times.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Samrat from Cumilla on October 6 in 2019, over his alleged ties with the illegal gambling racket.

On May 11, the Dhaka court granted bail to Samrat in the graft case, paving the way for his release from judicial custody.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the order but with riders - Samrat can't leave the country without the permission of the court, has to submit his passport and also his health reports on the designated date.

The expelled Juba League leader has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital since November 24 last year.











