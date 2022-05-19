Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Money Laundering Case

HC cancels bail granted  to Samrat

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday cancelled the bail of Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled Jubo League leader and the alleged casino kingpin, in connection with a money laundering case.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the bail order of a lower court was submitted.
The HC bench also asked Samrat to surrender before a lower court within seven days.
The HC bench also warned the judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, who granted bail to Samrat on health ground without receiving the medical report, not to pass such order in future without receiving medical report.
Earlier on April 10, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted bail to Samrat in a money laundering case and Second Additional Special Tribunal Judge Faisal Atiq bin Quader granted him bail in an arms case.
Later on May 16, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail order in a case filed by ACC itself in 2019.
ACC also filed three more cases against Samrat, in all of which he was granted conditional bails at different times.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Samrat from Cumilla on October 6 in 2019, over his alleged ties with the illegal gambling racket.
On May 11, the Dhaka court granted bail to Samrat in the graft case, paving the way for his release from judicial custody.
Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the order but with riders - Samrat can't leave the country without the permission of the court, has to submit his passport and also his health reports on the designated date.
The expelled Juba League leader has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital since November 24 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD working to ensure safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all: Shahab
HC cancels bail granted  to Samrat
Rice price will be tolerable soon, says Minister
The flood situation in Sylhet worsened further during the last 24 hours
Revised DPP fails to get ministry nod dozen times
Promote tourism without destroying natural beauty: PM
Erratum
BNP leader Mirza Abbas hopitalised


Latest News
Speakers call for amendemnt of Tobacco Law, banning e-cigarettes
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft