Rice price will be tolerable soon, says Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday said the price of rice is now slightly higher in the market due to the beginning of a new season and end of another and continuous rains.

"It's now the end of the season. The rice millers are still drying their paddy in their yards. They haven't yet started production. Besides, it takes five to seven days to dry paddy instead of two days due to rains. But there is nothing to worry about the supply. Soon the price will be tolerable," he said in response to a question from reporters at his office in the Secretariat.

Earlier, the Minister held at virtual dialogue with the Bulgarian high officials and wheat exporters who have been intending to export the food grain to Bangladesh after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Rejecting the possibility of food shortage, Sadhan Majumder said, "There is no possibility of food shortage in the country as supply of rice is adequate. India has not banned wheat exports to neighbouring countries. We have given letters to the Indian authorities. No worries about wheat."

In response to a query about rice price hike in the Boro season, he said that the time that is passing can be called the juncture. It's the time for the arrival of new rice and end of the old rice. At this juncture, millers are busy buying paddy from the market. They haven't yet gone into production properly. We will try to control the situation with our strict monitoring. Hopefully rice price will come to a tolerable level.

He said, "Those, who have husking huts apart from the auto rice mills, control the market. Such millers buy limited rice and release in the markets. But, the auto rice mills owners buy huge rice and stocks for releasing after processing. They have not yet gone into production. It takes two or three days to boil and dry rice. But it's taking five to seven days due to rain. That's why price goes up a little during rain."

"If someone were trying to increase rice price in an unusual way, we will prevent them. We have started buying 11 lakh metric tons of rice. The deadline for signing deal was May 16. During the period, purchase agreements of 10.76 lakh tonnes were signed. About 98 per cent of the contract has been completed. I think we are successful in that direction," he added.

Regarding the comment of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir given during his visit to Sylhet, Majumder said that rice price was not increasing due to lack of government's plan. It's not true. He has made a false statement. But, he didn't say that farmers here are not able to sell due to lack of roads or transportation facilities. The market price of rice in the area is low. During their time, there was no cultivation in Haor and paddy was not cultivated there.

The Minister said, "After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resumed power, farming started in Haor. This is the bonus crop. The crop that is being harvested is an additional crop, because the Prime Minister is thinking about the Haor crop. We can say that we have no lack of plan, we have to keep Haor like Haor."

Commenting on the damage of crops in the Haor area, he said that it's not much. Only two or three per cent of the Haor area paddy was wasted in flood. However, paddy has been planted in more land than other times this year.

Regarding wheat issue, Sadhan Majumder said, "The Indian High Commission held a press conference and sent us a copy of the content. They said there was no problem in importing wheat for the neighbouring countries. In the light of that, we are also floating tenders. We are going to receive quotations on May 23 and 29. After their announcement, we have also got government to government (G2G) proposal."

"We are not officially thinking about wheat," he said, adding, "We think what will happen to those who import privately? They said they have no problem for the private importers, if the Ministry writes. Many importers have already bought Indian wheat, but not opened letter of credit (LC). They will have to bring the wheat with the permission of the government."

He also informed that they are looking for other sources. "We have an MoU with Bulgaria. We will also sit in a meeting with them. There will be no problem," he said. Food Secretary Dr Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum was present at the time.












