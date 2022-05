The flood situation in Sylhet worsened further during the last 24 hours











The flood situation in Sylhet worsened further during the last 24 hours with the rise in water level in the Surma and Kushiyara rivers. Many areas in the Sylhet city including the Shahjalal Upashahar area, Masimpur, Sobhanighat, Teroratan, and Kalighat went under water. Commuters wade through knee deep water on waterlogged road in Slyhet city on Wednesday. photo : Observer