Promote tourism without destroying natural beauty: PM

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 312

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for maintaining the natural beauty of Bangladesh while still ensuring ample amenities for tourists.
"If we look at Bangladesh, we have a beautiful land with greenery, hills and a maritime border - a land gifted by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We need to develop it to be more attractive to tourists, while also maintaining the natural environment," she said as she inaugurated the newly constructed multi-storied building of Cox's Bazar Development Authority via video conferencing.
Though the Covid-19 pandemic battered the tourism business, it was a boon for the nature and biodiversity in Cox's Bazar as the crowd thinned, Hasina said.
"It had a positive impact. As there were no tourists, some animals like the red crab and dolphin re-appeared in Cox's Bazar. The turtles, which had almost lost their breeding grounds, got them back."
Hasina mentioned she had given a directive to the chairman of Cox's Bazar Development Authority to put a fence around the habitats of red crabs and turtle breeding grounds. She thanked the authorities for implementing some of those tasks. "We must ensure amenities for the tourists but not at the cost of natural beauty."
The prime minister also shared her childhood memories of running after red crabs at the seashore. "They were too smart and just slipped inside the holes on the ground before I could catch them. These are fond memories never to be forgotten!"    -bdnews24.com


