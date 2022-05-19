

Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidul Alam new IBF chairman

Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam is a Director of the Bank representing Platinum Endeavours Limited. Currently, he is the Chairman of the Governing Body of the Uttara Adhunik Medical College, Vice Chairman of Islami Bank Foundation, Chairman in the Governing Body of Islami Bank Medical College of Rajshahi, Chairman of the Hospital Committee of the Islami Bank Foundation, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College, Member of the Senate at BSMMU (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University), member of the Governing Board at Sirajul Islam Medical College, member Trustee Board of the BNSB (Bangladesh National Society for Blind) Hospital in Khulna, and member of the Executive Committee of the BMA (Bangladesh Medical Association).

Dr Alam graduated from Dhaka Medical College in 1972. In 1980, he obtained D. Orthopedic Surgery from the University of Vienna and Master of Surgery on Orthopedic Surgery in 1985 from the University of Dhaka. Subsequently he was appointed a Fellow of the International College of Surgeons USA in 1987.

Professor Alam has served the Government of Bangladesh in various capacities at Dhaka Medical College and the National Institute of Trauma and Rehabilitation and was Founder Chairman and Professor, Orthopedic Surgery at BSMMU, Director, Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital and Director, Medical Education, Directorate General of Health Service.

Freedom fighter Professor. Kazi Shahidul Alam has been appointed as the new chairman of Islami Bank Foundation (IBF). Earlier, he was the Vice Chairman of Islami Bank Foundation, says a press release.