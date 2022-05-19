Video
Thursday, 19 May, 2022
Home Business

Banking Events

MBL starts Foundation Training for TAO

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Training Institute started two week long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) on 16 May. A total number of 47 officers participated in the training, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training and spoke on the occasion. He highlighting the importance of the Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.
Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution were present in the programme.


