Uttara Bank re-elects Iftekharul Islam as Vice Chairman

Iftekharul Islam, the Managing Director of Aftab Group, a young entrepreneur and industrialist has been re-elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uttara Bank Limited, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee.Iftekharul Islam is also the Chairman of Uttara Bank Securities Limited (Brokerage House) a subsidiary company of Uttara Bank Limited and UB Capital and Investment Limited a Merchant Bank which is also a subsidiary company of Uttara Bank Limited.He is also a member of the Executive Committee and General Body of the Bank Owners Association "Bangladesh Association of Banks".