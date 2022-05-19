Chinese CCCC to collect toll in Bangabandhu tunnel  

The government Wednesday approved a proposal for appointing the China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) to collect toll of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under Karnaphuli River in Chattogram district. The approval came from the 12th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury informed that the meeting approved a proposal of the Bridges Division to appoint the CCCC as service provider and operator for toll collection activities of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram district.

- BSS











