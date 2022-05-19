Nestle ships baby formula to US from Switzerland amid shortages

ZURICH, May 18: Swiss food giant Nestle is to fly baby formula from Switzerland and the Netherlands to the United States amid shortages there, a group spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The Swiss group will specifically import two brands of hypoallergenic milk, with the shortage an additional source of stress for parents of babies intolerant to cow's milk protein.

"We prioritised these products because they serve a critical medical purpose," the spokeswoman told AFP, confirming a press report.

The two brands are already imported from the Netherlands for Gerber Good Start Extensive HA milk and from Switzerland for Alfamino milk.

Faced with the shortage, Nestle decided to airlift the milk "to help fill immediate needs", said the group, which also has two factories in the United States producing infant formula.

-AFP


















