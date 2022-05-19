Video
Stocks fall for 6th running day, DSE dips to 10-month lows

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the sixth consecutive day as the dominant small investors kept on selling their shares on economic uncertainties in the wake of rising essentials.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, slid 93.58 points or 1.46 per cent to 6,309, lowest in more than 10 months since July 15, 2021. DSEX lost over 388 points in six straight sessions.
The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 27.18 points to 2,336 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) eroded 17.26 points to 1,391 at the close of the trading.
Turnoveralso fell further to Tk 7.62 billion, down 2.18 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.79 billion.
Out of 381 issues traded, 310 declined, 42 advanced and 29 issues remained unchanged.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 170 points to settle at 18,575 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 101 points to 11,147 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 214 declined, 53 advanced and 27 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 9.22 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 223 million.


