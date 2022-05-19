Ignite Foundation educating children for change



Muhammad Jahirul Islam

Its founder and chairman Muhammad Jahirul Islam in an exclusive interview told The Daily Observer recently that through education programme, his organization is providing "Free of Cost Education" to underprivileged children aiming at achieving sustainable education and inclusive education.

It seeks to bring about revolutionary change in Bangladesh's education sector by way of developing the education system for both regular and special children sharing the same classroom.

He said youth are energetic and always ready to work for overall development of the country. They are the change maker in the society. Youth are tomorrow's leaders, parents, professionals, workers and today's assets.

Young souls should work in the development sector because one can do meaningful work by their creativity in the development sector. In his view working in this sector, the community can get very close to the people and understand their problems and work for them.

One can work in a diverse department in the development sectors that can help to grow analytical skills in the youths through sharing ideas with others. So, the youth can enormously benefit working in social platform.

He said primarily, the social media can play a vital role among younger generation in Bangladesh. The micro and short video content platforms such as Likee, YouTube, TikTok etc. are the most popular options for generating millions of viewers and bring inclusiveness among them.

During some of Likee's CSR related hashtag, he said we see thousands of videos get uploaded by our young generation to support vulnerable women, people with disabilities and underprivileged children.

Meanwhile, social media such as Likee bring together young people from all walks of life such as young teachers, artists, researchers and athletes to growing groups of students.

We want to engage them in conversations and connect them. For our collaboration with Likee, the platform itself can act as a facilitator of knowledge exchange and impart spread of charitable projects among the users.

This way Ignite Foundation can generate more human traffic in its volunteer pool and generate more fund, so that once a campaign gets viral, it can get millions as viewers.

He said during this digital era, brand awareness is an essential part and we can make it with the help of social media content in short video platform.

Jahirul Islam said social media platforms can play pivotal role in raising youth awareness to participate in social and charitable activities. He said most of our youth are connected through different social media platform, so it can be easier to grow engagement with the younger generation. Social media platform has gained attention at every segment of the society.

Younger generation looks at the social media to know about the latest social trend to fill their leisure activities and socializing in cyberspace. Today's popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, Likee and others serve as a major social media platform used by the young generation.

Widespread use of social media can be beneficial. We want to grab that opportunity and spread social awareness related contents by sharing videos and articles that highlight certain issues.

In addition, he said short video platforms such as Likee constantly launch creative video gameplay and topic which can combine passionate, innovative and dynamic contributions of young people.

This way we could build the emotional attachment that can help to raise awareness about participating in social and charitable activities. We can use different social media to create awareness amongst youth for developing divergent future vision.

It offers worthy opportunities to the youths to develop skills to build a good digital footprint and grow their analytical ability, communication skill, as well as different technical skill through social media platform.

















