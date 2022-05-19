Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Meta, BRAC to empower BD Women, youth online

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Meta, formerly known as the Facebook Company, has partnered with BRAC to empower Bangladeshi women and youth on digital platforms.
A skills development program has been launched in its first phase to train 1,000 frontline staff of BRAC who will then upskill 300,000 BRAC program beneficiaries.
The initiative will also equip 60 Youth Ambassadors from BRAC's Amra Notun Network to engage 1,200 young people to become more aware digital citizens, said a media release on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people around the world to depend on the internet more than ever. There has been a steep rise in internet use among women and young people in Bangladesh.
The country is also experiencing a parallel increase in cybercrime and online bullying.
Meta will work with BRAC to upskill women and youth with the information, tools and resources they need to have a positive experience online.
This includes a social media campaign to increase awareness among Bangladeshis about the digital landscape.
Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, who leads Public Policy for Bangladesh at Meta, said they know that the digital landscape is changing and transforming rapidly.
"In order for women and youth to have positive experiences online, they require the tools and knowledge to be able to do so. BRAC's expertise and outreach capacity will help us bolster our efforts to equip Bangladeshi women and young people with the digital skills they need. Through this partnership, we will deepen our work on addressing the needs of women and youth on our platforms."
Recently, Meta partnered with 50 non-governmental organizations around the world including BRAC to support the launch of StopNCII.org, a platform supporting efforts to stop non-consensual sharing of intimate images on the internet, which is one of the most notorious means of cyberbullying and harassment.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidul Alam new IBF chairman
MBL starts Foundation Training for TAO
BRAC Bank hits 750th Agent Banking outlets milestone
Uttara Bank re-elects Iftekharul Islam as Vice Chairman
Chinese CCCC to collect toll in Bangabandhu tunnel  
Nestle ships baby formula to US from Switzerland amid shortages
FSIBL sponsors AIUB Robotic Team at upcoming US varsity vying
Stocks fall for 6th running day, DSE dips to 10-month lows


Latest News
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Russia to send oil rejected by Europe to Asia, other regions, says Novak
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft