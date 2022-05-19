

Bangla app 'uttoron' launched to develop soft-skill

Soft skill is an essential factor for higher productivity and prosperity in career. From an entry-level worker in a factory to a CEO of a multi-national firm, soft skill is required everywhere. The Uttoron app covers fundamental factors like communication, teamwork, time management and problem-solving skills.

The launching event took place in Dhaka Westin Hotel recently. The app launching ceremony was graced with the presence of N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, Government of Bangladesh, Eric M. Walker, President, Chevron Bangladesh, Imrul Kabir, Director, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh and Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact, says a press release.

Senior Secretary, ICT Division, GoBN M Zeaul Alam PAA, Said, "the Government of Bangladesh continues to place great importance on applying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in all spheres of development. Proper skills will open new doors for our youth in the internal and international jobs market, where we face fierce competition.

To win in this competition, only hard skills will not be sufficient; our youth needs to develop appropriate soft skills. It is my great pleasure to see that a skills development project like Uttoron is synchronizing its activities with the government's plan and objectives. An app like this in our language is definitely a timely initiative.".

President Chevron Bangladesh Mr. Eric M. Walker said, "This app will focus on building soft skills for the graduating trainees to help them cope up in their professional life. Uttoron has taken a holistic approach by infusing digital access to resources along with technical training that will help the trainees to develop themselves entirely as we work towards increasing the human capital through technical and vocational training".

Director, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh Imrul Kabir said: "We are pleased to present this Uttoron app as this is the first Bangla language app covering soft skill issues for the youth workforce".

Country Director Swisscontact Bangladesh Mujibul Hasan said: "We are proud to introduce an app in our mother tongue. We hope this will help our youth to become more successful in their workplace. I want to add that we will continue to work on the app and update the content to make it more useful".

Uttoron Skills for better life is a three-year project that Swisscontact is currently implementing in Sylhet, Dhaka & Khulna division with funding from Chevron. The other three objectives of the project are to provide vocational training to 2000 youth, establish a permanent training facility in collaboration with Sylhet City Corporation that SCC will operate beyond the project period and to support upgrading a national level training institute to offer training in advanced welding skills.











