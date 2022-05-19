Video
Alamgir Ranch signs MoU with Daraz BD

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Business Desk

As a part of sustainable business and its continued expansion, Alamgir Ranch Ltd has signed an Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Daraz Bangladesh Limited recently.
Sultana Jahan, CIP - Director of Alamgir Ranch and Vice-Chairman of Labib Group and A H M Hasinul Quddus - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Ltd. signed the MoU on last Tuesday at the Head Office of Alamgir Ranch Ltd, says a press release.
Besides them, Mahmudul Alam Monir - Deputy Managing Director, Shahria Shahin Sultana - Chief Coordinator and Ms. Shadiya Tasnim - General Manager of Alamgir Ranch and  Shabbir Hossain - Chief Commercial Officer and Saimun Sanjid Chowdhury - Head of Acquisition of Daraz Bangladesh were also present at the Signing Ceremony and graced the occasion.
Here it is mentioned that Alamgir Ranch Limited is a sister concern of Labib Group which is involved in different businesses like Sweater, Dyeing, Banking, Leasing, Electronics, IT, Packaging, Poultry, Fisheries and others alike and it has been relentlessly contributing to the national exchequer through continuous development, earning foreign exchanges and creating employment opportunities in Bangladesh.


