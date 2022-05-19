Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Workers demand tax cut on bidi production

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Business correspondent

The Bogura District Bidi Workers and Employees Unity Union staged  a human-chain protest on Tuesday demanding reduction of tax on production of bidi to protect the bidi industry from the aggression of multinational tobacco companies.
Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front of the Bogura Customs office forming a human chain.
Addressing the human chain, reduction of tax on bidis, withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidi, the workers demanded non-issuance of bidi factory license without inspecting the spot, enactment of protection law for the workers engaged in the bidi industry and taking legal action against the counterfeiters by the customs authorities.  
After the human chain, the leaders of the bidi workers handed a memorandum over to the chairman of National Board of Revenue through the Deputy Commissioner of Bogura Customs, Excise and VAT Department.
Speakers  said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector.  But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.  
Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country.  Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis.  Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, he said
As a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life.  Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent.  We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidul Alam new IBF chairman
MBL starts Foundation Training for TAO
BRAC Bank hits 750th Agent Banking outlets milestone
Uttara Bank re-elects Iftekharul Islam as Vice Chairman
Chinese CCCC to collect toll in Bangabandhu tunnel  
Nestle ships baby formula to US from Switzerland amid shortages
FSIBL sponsors AIUB Robotic Team at upcoming US varsity vying
Stocks fall for 6th running day, DSE dips to 10-month lows


Latest News
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Russia to send oil rejected by Europe to Asia, other regions, says Novak
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft