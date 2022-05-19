Workers demand tax cut on bidi production

The Bogura District Bidi Workers and Employees Unity Union staged a human-chain protest on Tuesday demanding reduction of tax on production of bidi to protect the bidi industry from the aggression of multinational tobacco companies.

Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front of the Bogura Customs office forming a human chain.

Addressing the human chain, reduction of tax on bidis, withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidi, the workers demanded non-issuance of bidi factory license without inspecting the spot, enactment of protection law for the workers engaged in the bidi industry and taking legal action against the counterfeiters by the customs authorities.

After the human chain, the leaders of the bidi workers handed a memorandum over to the chairman of National Board of Revenue through the Deputy Commissioner of Bogura Customs, Excise and VAT Department.

Speakers said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector. But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.

Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country. Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis. Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, he said

As a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life. Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent. We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.









