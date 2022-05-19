Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets mixed after US retail data boosts Wall Street

Published : Thursday, 19 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275

HONG KONG, May 18: Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday following a strong start in some markets, which took the lead from Wall Street where traders were cheered by brisk US retail sales data.
The US Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy to contain surging inflation has sent jolts through global markets, deepening the apprehensions of investors already roiled by China's Covid-19 lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But there was some good news out of the United States, with data showing increased spending by Americans in April. Retail sales rose 0.9 percent -- partly boosted by a rebound in auto purchases.
"The economy is slowing but the consumer still looks good and that means the economy is still positioned to avoid a recession," said Edward Moya of OANDA.
Industrial production also rose in April -- "another sign the economy isn't falling apart just yet", he added.
Wall Street closed with gains, with the tech-rich Nasdaq jumping nearly three percent.
Tokyo, Sydney and Singapore stayed up in Wednesday's trade thanks to the bounce in New York, while Hong Kong and Shanghai between red and green.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidul Alam new IBF chairman
MBL starts Foundation Training for TAO
BRAC Bank hits 750th Agent Banking outlets milestone
Uttara Bank re-elects Iftekharul Islam as Vice Chairman
Chinese CCCC to collect toll in Bangabandhu tunnel  
Nestle ships baby formula to US from Switzerland amid shortages
FSIBL sponsors AIUB Robotic Team at upcoming US varsity vying
Stocks fall for 6th running day, DSE dips to 10-month lows


Latest News
New DCs at four districts including Chandpur
Former Indian cricketer Sidhu jailed for one year
Seminar on food safety held in Pabna
Padma Bridge's name to remain unchanged, opens at end of June
Sri Lanka hold on to draw first Test with Bangladesh
BNP feels jealous of Padma Bridge: Quader
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes
IBBL, JPMorgan Chase Bank hold meeting
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
Russia to send oil rejected by Europe to Asia, other regions, says Novak
Most Read News
Finland, Sweden NATO bids has a backer: Italy
BNP has a history of rigging election to trample people's rights: PM
Sweden, Finland to submit NATO membership bid Wednesday
Russia may cut gas to Finland soon: energy group
UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT education
959 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at Azovstal since Monday, Russia says
Pollution kills 9m people a year, Africa worst affected
NSU land acquisition graft: Hearing on 4 trustees' bail pleas Thursday
Russia withdraws from CBSS
Finland’s parliament approves country’s accession to NATO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft