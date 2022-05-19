Asian markets mixed after US retail data boosts Wall Street

HONG KONG, May 18: Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday following a strong start in some markets, which took the lead from Wall Street where traders were cheered by brisk US retail sales data.

The US Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy to contain surging inflation has sent jolts through global markets, deepening the apprehensions of investors already roiled by China's Covid-19 lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But there was some good news out of the United States, with data showing increased spending by Americans in April. Retail sales rose 0.9 percent -- partly boosted by a rebound in auto purchases.

"The economy is slowing but the consumer still looks good and that means the economy is still positioned to avoid a recession," said Edward Moya of OANDA.

Industrial production also rose in April -- "another sign the economy isn't falling apart just yet", he added.

Wall Street closed with gains, with the tech-rich Nasdaq jumping nearly three percent.

Tokyo, Sydney and Singapore stayed up in Wednesday's trade thanks to the bounce in New York, while Hong Kong and Shanghai between red and green. -AFP





